Suddenly meat is on the minds of area residents.
Just asked Kelli and Todd Kohman of Kohman Meats.
Kelli’s been taking cattle orders for quarter and half sized products which will be delivered into the next month. She said a quarter is still available for a late May pickup. The next reservations will be at the end of June.
“People are being more concerned. They are scared because if the big packing plants shut down, there is an honest concern about how you are going to get your food,” she said. “They realize that we are here and we offer this service.”
Their small retail store is located south of Abilene on the farm that has been in the family for 100 years.
While Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a press conference Wednesday there has been no discussions of closing the state’s meat packing plants where workers have been affected by COVID-19, there could be a slowdown in production.
“It is an important supply chain,” she said in her Wednesday press conference.
She said Kansas meat supplies 25 percent of the nation.
However, she said the plants might not be operating on a full scale. Discussion, she said, has been centered around the safety of the workers.
Grown locally
“People want to know nowadays where their food comes from, who it is grown by, how it is raised in a humane fashion,” Kelli Kohman said. “There are certain criteria that people are interested in that they weren’t a long time ago.”
She said the Kohman cattle are grass fed until the last 90 days when they are fed alfalfa and grain. Cattle are processed between 1,300 and 1,500 pounds which is between 18 months and two years old.
“Todd has done a great job of getting the science down of growing these of the appropriate weight to allow for good marbling, not too old.You have to get the animal in a timely fashion so you get all of the cuts that you want. It was a real learning experience for me. I grew up as a hair dresser.”
The cattle are not injected with hormones, she said.
In addition to quarters and halves, Kohman Meats sells steaks and meat products by the pound out of its retail store and at the Abilene Farmers’ Market on Saturdays. Due to the stay-at-home order, those meat products are being delivered to customers that phone in orders.
“Getting a half or a quarter of meat is a big investment,” she said. “It is more of a savings as you get more bang for your buck. But not everyone can afford that large dollar amount.”
The price of a quarter is between $800 and $1,000, depending on the size of the animal.
They are processed at the Clay Center Locker where the meat is aged.
“That takes a lot of the moisture out of it which gives it more of a beefy flavor,” she said.
Kohman Farms received is license in July 2017. The next year was the first full year of retail.
Price drop
Since then they have seen the market for fat cattle drop.
“What cattle are worth now is less than half of what they were a few years ago,” Kelli said.
“We’re fortunate enough to own the animal from the day it is born until I sell it as a retail cut of meat,” she said. “We are the start, the middle and the finish which is a relatively new concept in the cattle industry as a whole.”
She said it’s the big corporation packing plants that are making money.
“Most farmers and ranchers are in a real pickle,” she said.
But that doesn’t relate to cheap meat prices at the retail outlet.
“The packing plants jack up the price. That is why meat is so expensive because they saw an opportunity to capitalize on all of that. They are making a lot more money per animal than American farmers or ranchers,” she said.
However, along with small businesses, the government is providing relief to farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced last week a $19 billion program in direct support to farmers and ranchers who have seen markets plummet in recent months.
Packing plants
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 288 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ford County, 125 cases in Seward County, 87 cases in Finney County and 105 cases in Lyons where major packing plants are located in Dodge City, Garden City and Emporia.
The Kansas meat packing industry employs thousands of people, many now unable to work because of the coronavirus.
Employers have struggled to contain the virus in meatpacking plants where workers toil side by side on production lines and often share crowded locker rooms, cafeterias and rides to work. While plants have added safety measures, public health experts say social distancing is virtually impossible.
The coronavirus has infected 2,200 workers at 48 plants, according to USA Today’s updates on Wednesday.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.