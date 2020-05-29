By Tim Horan
Reflector-Chronicle
A postponed and abbreviated National Greyhound Association spring meet will come to life on Monday.
After two cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the young greyhounds will break from the starting box and chase Buddy the lure starting at 9 a.m.
The races are held at the NGA track west of Abilene on Old Highway 40 and there is no admission.
At one time it appeared the NGA might cancel the races, something that hadn’t been done since 1977. Spring and fall meets have been held in Abilene since before 1945 when the NGA officially moved to Abilene.
“It’s bitter sweet,” said NGA Executive Director Jim Garland. “The timing is horrible in the middle of all this pandemic. We are doing the best we can.”
With parimutuel racetracks closed during the pandemic, some greyhound owners elected to bring their charges to Abilene and take a chance at the auction.
There are 175 greyhounds in the racing stock auction. That is compared to 159 last spring where 101 pups sold for over $1 million.
Auction at Hall of Fame
With limited travel, the NGA is banking on more online sales this spring. The auction will be held at the Greyhound Hall of Fame at 9:30 a.m. Friday with a limit of 15 total in attendance. The auction is typically held at Sterl Hall.
“We are encouraging online bidding,” Gartland said. “We’ll have seats spread apart and plan to keep the crowd down, and sanitized.”
Many of the greyhound owners are also agreeing to keep any greyhounds that sell until the tracks start to open again.
“The top dogs will probably sell like always,” Gartland said.
NGA has received word that Wheeling Downs and Tri-State Greyhound Park, both located in West Virginia, will open on June 5.
The Iowa Greyhound Association reported on its web page that Dubuque Greyhound Park opened on May 16 but is closed to the public and limited to online wagering at the simulcast facilities.
Gartland said three tracks in Florida — Jacksonville, Palm Beach and Derby Lane — are running.
“They will be open until probably the end of the year and that will be it,” he said.
He said Southland Greyhound Park in West Memphis, which pays the best purses, may open June 17.
All that is good news for the greyhound industry.
Scheduled for April
The NGA meet which features races from young racing greyhounds that have never had an official race at a parimutuel racetrack was scheduled for April 13 through 17.
That was postponed until May 11 because of the Dickinson County stay-at-home order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGA Board of Directors rescheduled the meet for June 1 to 5.
Track officials are confident that the meet can be held under the current Dickinson County Plan for Re-opening version 2.0 Modified.
Pre-race schooling was held this week.
“Schooling was fine. Everyone kept their distances,” Gartland said. “We got in and out real quick. It went well.”
This spring’s schedule has been abbreviated, excluding several events.
The benefit dinner and auction for the Greyhound Hall of Fame was canceled. However, some of the younger pups to benefit the Hall of Fame will be sold in the track stake and brood stock auctions on Friday.
