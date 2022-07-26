Rodeo

Sharolyn Adams (in the polka dots, next to Wild Bill Hickok), has attended the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo nearly every year of her life. Her parents, Dean and Marilyn Roles, brought their daughter to the rodeo, which started the tradition.

 Courtesy of Sharolyn Adams

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo has been a part of Sharolyn Adams’ life for 61 of her 64 years.

Since she was a baby, she’s only missed the rodeo three times: once as a newborn, the year her father died, in 2001, and last year, when she had a broken leg.

 

