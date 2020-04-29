The Abilene City Commission requested more information from New Horizons Hemp Processing on a proposal for land in the Industrial Park area at its regular meeting on Monday.
Meeting virtually through a GoToMeet account, the commissioners asked owners Jeff Wilkins and Tina Kelly to present a plan at the city’s upcoming study session on Monday.
At the April 13 meeting, the commission approved increasing a business’ investment to $500,000 and to require at least four new employees at $20 an hour to receive free land the city owns along northwest 14th Street.
The New Horizon’s offer was for 3 acre and 4.9 acre lots.
“Offeror believes they meet the city of Abilene’s Industrial Park Policy requirements for free land based on the number of new employees and the pay scale and would like to acquire the property above under this policy at no cost,” Wilkins wrote in a letter to the city.
“However, if the city of Abilene believes otherwise, the offeror is willing to purchase the property described above at fair market value based on an appraisal of the property which the offeror believes to be approximately $6,000 per acre.”
Commissioner Dee Marshall said she wanted to see a plan.
“We do not know how many employees they are offering. Are they new jobs? Existing jobs?,” she said. “We don’t have the investment. We don’t have anything. We have no plan. I need clarification.”
Kelly said an architectural drawing was submitted Monday morning.
“We do know that we will have a minimum of four full-time employees and probably more during harvest,” she said.
“We want to be the first fully integrated hemp processing facility in the state of Kansas,” she said.
She said they would grow some product in the area, and have a walk through area so people can see the processing.
Retail sales
Also planned is a retail shop to sell the product.
Wilkins said the company could provide more details.
“We were under the assumption the meeting with the committee was just going to be a question and answer session,” he said. “We would be happy to provide more information.”
He said they are planning an $800,000 investment.
“We are looking at several buildings. It would be a pretty substantial investment,” he said.
Wilkins said the company is not requesting any tax breaks.
Commissioner Trevor Witt said he would like to see more information.
“I love the idea. I love you guys’ willingness to proceed with the business,” he said. “I think it is a pretty great location.”
Mayor Chris Ostermann requested a simple plan.
“Not necessarily a business plan, but something we can actually see and reference,” she said. “That would make it easier for us to make a decision.”
Wilkins said more information will be available by Friday so commissioners can have the weekend to look it over.
“I think this is going to be something that is very beneficial for Dickinson County. Our ultimate goal is to have from seed to sale, all in Dickinson County where we are not having to outsource anything,” Wilkins said.
Early retirement
The commission voted 5-0 to approve a temporary early retirement incentive program for Abilene city employees.
An eligible employee is entitled to receive the following benefits upon retirement under the program:
• All customary and regular benefits the employee would be entitled to receive upon retirement pursuant to the Employee Personnel Manual;
•A lump-sum cash payment equal to fifteen percent (15%) of the wages which would otherwise be paid to the retiring employee from the effective date of retirement through Dec. 31, 2020, but excluding any vacation leave, sick leave, or other paid leave or benefits that would accrue during such period. For purposes of calculating the retiring employee’s wages under this section, the city manager shall utilize the average annualized wages paid to the employee during the first calendar quarter of 2020.
The city manager would decide if the employee is eligible for early retirement due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This program would allow the retiring employee to receive a lump sum payment if 15 percent of the wages or salary what would otherwise have been earned through 2020,” said City Attorney Aaron Martin. “We are not here to speak to specific employees here today. It simply requires the framework for the city manager to use this as an additional tool in lieu of other measures she might be taking.”
“In planning the budget for 2021 we need to look at some different avenues,” Ostermann said. “Reading this correctly, this is a way we can improve our budget.”
Asked about training to fill those positions, Abilene Resource Director Penny Soukup said at this point those positions would not be filled.
If any two people would select early retirement, it could save $135,000 in the 2021 budget.
Dangerous structures
The commission voted 5-0 to set a public hearing to declare two buildings as dangerous structures.
Staff determined that the structures at 206 S.W. Second Street and 413 N.W. Third Street were dangerous.
The resolution will set a deadline for repair or demolition by the city.
Funds are budgeted in the general fund under demolitions/nuisance abatement. The cost of demolition is assessed against the property through a special assessment tax. However, there is no guarantee of repayment.
