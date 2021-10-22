I would have never thought five years ago before starting college that my career would take me to Kansas. Well, two weeks ago, I made the move, and so far, I’m happy with that decision.
You can call me Ed or Eddie. Hailing from the woods of eastern Pennsylvania, my wife and I moved to Junction City for her new position of managing editor for the Junction City Union. While Holly Hendershot is holding down the journalism fort 20 minutes away, I’ve come to write here. So far, the 16-hour move has been worth it. Holly loves her job so far, and I’ve been able to find work in my field of choice.
To be honest, all the details of finding our jobs is a bit of an anomaly, I think. First, we work for newspapers that are both owned by local businessmen. Major news corporations such as Gannet nowadays own most papers. Second, to find two newspapers that are within an hour’s drive of each other that are also hiring is something we have not been able to find in the last six months of job searching across the nation. Third, the positions we have are what we almost wanted exactly, no compromises were made. A lot of coincidences, right? Overall, I’m grateful and excited life lined up for us this way.
There are many thoughts and emotions I have coming into this position of part-time reporter (maybe full-time eventually). I am a bit nervous because of the unfamiliarity of a new home, new culture, and my first newspaper reporter job.
At the same time though, I’m confident. The last six years I have spent learning and working on getting where I am today. I’ve also lived and wrote about small communities my entire life. I grew up in a stone farmhouse in the woods. The town of Waynesburg has a population of roughly 3,900. So while the area and job are new to me, I’m certain I’m prepared for the situation.
Here’s some more about myself. I love Jesus and believe he’s my Lord and Savior. My hobbies include reading, playing board and card games (looking for a playgroup by the way!), exploring music and cooking for my wife and I. For freelancing, I am the part-time copy editor for music news website Rapzilla.com and I write public relations pieces for music artists. I graduated from Waynesburg University in the spring this year with a degree in journalism. Waynesburg is also where my wife and I met.
Overall, I’m excited to learn about Abilene and meet the people who live in and care for this community. Don’t be afraid to say hi!
