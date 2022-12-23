New boiler installed Sunflower Hotel Dec. 20 days before the winter storm

A new boiler was installed in the Sunflower Hotel Dec. 20 days before the winter storm is anticipated to come over Kansas. The previous boiler broke down during the previous winter.

 Jayshaun Jones

Two days before temperatures were forecasted to dip to the lowest since 1989, heat at Abilene’s Sunflower Hotel apartment complex was restored. 

Although the boiler was replaced Tuesday, Dec. 20, residents have endured several weeks of steadily dropping temperatures. However, Aaron Jacobsen, building owner, said he purchased about 100 electric heaters for residents to use in their apartments.

 

