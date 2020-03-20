Memorial Health System is now screening everyone who enters the building.
Heartland Health Care Clinic is temporarily suspending the walk-in clinic.
HHCC providers will see patients in person or via telemedicine. In order to schedule an appointment, patients must call in advance (785) 263-4131.
All patients that call in with respiratory complaints, cold symptoms, cough and/or fever, will be phone triaged by clinic nurses prior to an appointment being made.
A nurse from HHCC will contact patients via phone for triage, to determine the type of visit (in person vs. telemedicine) that is necessary. We are optimistic that telemedicine visits should be ready to go by early next week
Patients who are suspected to be COVID-19 patients are being advised to treat their symptoms at home. Treatment instructions will be provided to these patients.
The clinic will not be doing “in-person’ suspected COVID-19 visits in the clinic
If a person is suspected to have COVID-19, they will be advised to stay at home to treat symptomatically. If condition worsens, or they have trouble breathing, etc. they will be advised to come to the emergency room or call 911. Only those patients critical enough for the emergency department and that meet criteria, will be tested for COVID-19.
Patients who are ill (not suspected COVID-19) and need to be seen in person will be scheduled in the morning between 7:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The clinic will be thoroughly cleaned mid-day.
Patients who are well and need to be seen in person will be scheduled in the afternoon between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
HHCC waiting room will still be divided into “well” and “not well” sections.
The tent set up near the emergency department is not being utilized at this time. It has been set up as part of the disaster preparedness protocol. MHS would like to thank Dickinson County for working in cooperation with us during this time.
We are leaving individual providers to decide if they want to hold Specialty Clinics here at this time.
All elective (non-emergent) surgical procedures, including epidural steroid injections, are being postponed for at least two weeks.
Waiting areas are arranged to keep people 6 feet apart.
The pain clinic will be calling their scheduled patients to prescreen for risk factors and will reschedule if indicated.
