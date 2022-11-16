The 32nd Heart of America concert returns to Abilene with a free show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Abilene High School.

The band consists of about 70 music teachers from the area, college professors and students and usually a couple of high musicians. They perform under the direction of Steve Patterson, retired director of the National Guard Band in Topeka.

 

