The 32nd Heart of America concert returns to Abilene with a free show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Abilene High School.
The band consists of about 70 music teachers from the area, college professors and students and usually a couple of high musicians. They perform under the direction of Steve Patterson, retired director of the National Guard Band in Topeka.
Band members meet for three rehearsals before the show, said Tom Miles, band manager.
“We try to make the music such that we can halfway perfect it in those three practices,” he said. “We have to be careful what we choose and sometimes we will remove a number because it’s too hard or it takes too long. Most of the music … we know how long it is. We know how hard it is. We know that we have the players capable of playing and that helps a lot.”
Some of the pieces, like God Bless America, are easy and seasoned musicians have played them numerous times. Most of the selections are not new to everyone.
“It’s just a matter of making sure everybody is literally on the same page,” Miles said. “These people we have in the band — they’ve been around. It’s helpful that they know what we’re looking for and what the style is — what we’re shooting for. We have a good strong core of veteran [musicians], people that have played with us over the years.”
The concert will open with traditional marches by John Phillip Sousa and Henry Fillmore followed by the main selection — Russian Christmas music, a written by Alfred Reed in 1944.
“He didn’t use any particular songs from Russia but they sound like they’re … Russian Orthodox Church chants,” Miles said. “It’s very powerful music — this music is spine tingling.”
In keeping with the tradition of performing at least one Broadway selection, the band will also perform a medley of My Fair Lady.
Another selection is one that Miles feels passionate about.
“I’m doing a selection by a gentleman who has Kansas and Missouri ties,” he said speaking of Claude T. Smith. “He left us 35 years ago, but his music is still being played worldwide. One of my goals in life is to keep his music alive his memory lives.”
Smith was born in Missouri and served with the 371st Army Band during the Korean War. In 1952 he finished he bachelor of music education degree a the University of Kansas where he started composing music. Several musicians in the Heart of America Band played under his direction and one member was one of Smiths classmates.
The concert is about 75 minutes, which includes a 15-minute intermission. It is sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County.
“The last time we had a concert was in 2019,” said Sam Geissinger, ACDC director. “I think a lot of us are looking forward to this concert.”
