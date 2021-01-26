The Dickinson County Health Department has received a very limited number of COVID-19 vaccines from the state, the health department said in a news release Monday.
The health department is currently still in Phase 1 of the State of Kansas Vaccination Distribution Prioritization Plan.
“This phase includes healthcare workers, residents of LTHC, senior housing, assisted independent living, and workers critical to pandemic response,” according to the release. “The Health Department will be finishing Phase 1 soon and will move to Phase 2. Phase 2 includes persons over 65, congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers. Dickinson County Health Department will make public notice through the local news outlets, Dickinson County Website, and Dickinson County Health Department Facebook page when we move to Phase 2. At that time we will launch the link on the county website to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.”
Vaccines will be given by appointment only. The number of appointments available will match the amount of vaccine available. No walk-ups will be allowed. Continue to monitor the Dickinson County Website and Dickinson County Health Department Facebook page for announcements of scheduling opening up. Other information about the vaccine can be found at the Dickinson County Health Department website, www.dkcoks.org/covid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.