During the Dickinson County work session, John Hultgren, the Dickinson County health department director, gave a report from the health department. In his report, Hultgren gave statistics on vaccines, COVID-19 cases and his thoughts on the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
“I think it’s going to turn into an endemic situation and this virus will be much like the flu virus that’s around every year,” Hultgren said. “We’ll have a booster every year for the Coronavirus. It’s, just like the flu, what variant’s out there this year, we’ll have to adapt and create a vaccine.”
Like the rest of the country and state, the number of COVID cases increased in the last month or so. The Delta variant arrived in the county at the start of July. After July, the cases for the variant decreased but now are back on the rise with the holiday season.
Hultgren said the Omicron variant should arrive in the county by mid-January. The variant is easily transmissible from what is seen in areas that are currently experiencing the variant, Hultgren said, so the variant will probably do the same in Dickinson County.
Omicron does not cause as severe symptoms compared to the other variants, Hultgren said. People will probably experience symptoms such as the flu or cold and then recover after a few days, he said.
Omicron is transmissive enough and transmission has increased to the point that has actually begun to push the Delta variant out, he said. This might actually be a good thing if it turns out to be less serious and cause fewer complications, according to Hultgren.
Before the holidays, the average number of new cases a day was ten, Hultgren said. After Thanksgiving, the number is up to over 20. Hospitalizations have gone up as well.
“Obviously, what’s going to drive the Delta or the new variant up, probably drive the Delta up and bring the Omicron variant in, is going to be Christmas and New Years as people travel,” he said.
Hultgren said he has heard those with the booster shot are more resistant to the Omicron variant compared with those without, so he “still encourages” people to take their booster. A majority of the county is not vaccinated, he said.
“They were never sold that they would totally prohibit you from getting it. They were always sold that the purpose was to reduce how sick you got… I think it certainly helped with that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.