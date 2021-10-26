On the weekend over the course of two nights, Haunted Cowtown turned Old Abilene Town into one giant haunted house.
Development Coordinator of Old Abilene Town Mike Hook said he was excited to be able to hold this second annual haunted attraction.
“We’ve just got a lot of different tunnels and butcher shops — extras that we built this year,” he said. “A few more projections and different things like that, so should be new from last year — people will see different things.”
Hook said he was proud of “just the whole team effort,” which people from all over the Abilene community regularly helped out with.
He said his team looked forward to the event all year long.
“These gunfighters, they look forward to this as soon as it’s over,” Hook said. “You’ll see people from all over town that really want to be a part of this. So hopefully it this will just build bigger and bigger every year.”
For some people, it was more than just a routine haunted attraction.
A group of foreign exchange students and their host families attended the event as a culturally enriching activity.
Host parents Kim and Jason Kohler of Abilene said a large group of exchange students from around the state gathered in Abilene Saturday night for the event.
There were children from Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Venezuela and Serbia attended.
“I think in their home countries they don’t really do Halloween,” Kim Kohler said. “So I think that for them it might just be all new.”
The host families thought Haunted Cowtown would be “just the right amount” of scary for someone new to haunted houses.
John Martin of Topeka brought his German exchange student, Anya, to Haunted Cowtown.
“They really love American holidays,” he said. “It’s one of the things they look forward to — Halloween, Thanksgiving, that kind of thing that they don’t experience back home.”
“Hosting a student is a great experience,” Jason Kohler said.
The Kohlers’ foreign exchange student Marina Tolj of Germany was among those who attended. She said she was looking forward to spending time with other foreign exchange students and checking out the haunted house.
Halloween is celebrated in Germany with trick or treating for small children, Tolj said, but the holiday nowhere near as big a deal there as it is in the United States.
“I feel like Germany’s not really into Halloween,” she said.
She had never been to a haunted house before and looked forward to trying haunted cowtown.
“I love it so far,” she said of her experience in general. “It’s really great.”
Tolj said she was enjoying her time in the United States and that she liked spending time with the friendly people, trying Taco Bell, attending an American high school and going to football games.
“My teachers are so supportive,” she said.
While she misses her family, she is enjoying experiencing the culture of the United States.
Tolj is part of the Abilene High School audio visual team — a group of students that runs the high school’s scoreboard during football games.
“I’m in the press box and I’m a producer,” she said. “That means that I’m kind of in charge of our scoreboard — because we have a digital scoreboard. So I’m kind of helping out and I really love it. And I’m looking forward to the basketball games.”
