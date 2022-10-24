Haunted Cowtown is back at Old Abilene Town for another year.
The annual haunted attraction opened its doors Friday night and will open them again this weekend starting at 8 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. after the Spooktacular Oct. 28 and starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at Old Abilene Town.
According to Old Abilene Town board member Amy Hook, said there was a high turnout at the haunted attraction.
Friday night — opening night for the event — saw 90 people through the gates at Old Abilene town, she said. Hook said she expected Saturday night’s turnout to top opening night’s because the second night of the event always draws more people than the first night.
While she was unable to spill any secrets about anything new in this year’s Haunted Cowtown, things do shift around from night to night according to Old Abilene Town gunfighter and haunted attraction volunteer. He said people who come multiple nights in a row should still expect a few surprises.
Hook said she hoped people had fun at the event.
“We just hope that they have fun,” she said. “A great time, yeah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.