State Sen. Randall Hardy announced he will seek a second term representing the 24th District.
“It is an honor to represent the citizens in my district, as well as all fellow Kansans,” Hardy said in a statement. “It is essential for communities to be served by a senator who will listen and follow through.”
He said his campaign will center around reversing a “devastating” tax policy and adequately funding education, healthcare and state highways, issues he campaigned on in 2016.
A former Salina City Commissioner, Hardy defeated then incumbent Tom Arpke in the Republican primary in 2016. He defeated Democrat Donald Merriman in the general election.
“I have worked hard toward those goals, along with balancing the budget and restoring fiscal health of the state,” Hardy said. “I would like to continue serving in the legislature, represent the people in the 24th District and work to provide solutions beneficial to all Kansans.”
The 24th district includes the northern part of Dickinson County including Abilene, Chapman and Solomon and parts of Saline County which include Salina, Gypsum and Brookville.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
