This spooky season the city of Abilene is pulling out all the stops for public entertainment. Last weekend there was the opening of the Haunted cowtown walk, which will occur again this upcoming weekend. With the Haunted Cowtown of course is the Halloween Spooktacular being put on by the Abilene Parks and Recreation. There will also be Tombstone talks, where people can learn about their Abilene history by visiting various grave sites at St. Peters Cemetery. The Lebold mansion is having a Halloween celebration of its own for an aptly themed Addams family showing. The Trunk-or-Treat event is hosted by the American Legion Post 39 Riders and will take place at Little Ike Park here in Abilene. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming Halloween events in Abilene to ensure fun in the community.
Free family event Oct. 29
The combined Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store will host a free event for families from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be a raffle children’s games, a game for adults (all with prizes), bounce house, a cake walk and other family-friendly activities.
As always, what is Halloween without walking the streets and collecting candy from your peers? Kids will be able to trick-or-treat throughout the day. Trick or Treat Street will be in its usual location and Third Street from Mulberry Street to Pine Street will be closed on Halloween from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to accomodate trick-or-treaters.
By the time someone is reading this, they might have already been to the Haunted Cowtown walk this past weekend. However, fret not if you haven’t been because they are returning this weekend Oct. 29 and 30 from 7 pm to 10 pm. Walk if you dare through a cursed schoolhouse, haunted cemetery, and much more throughout the night. Admission is $5 and fair warning, it may be inappropriate for younger audiences.
Dickinson County legends are revived during the Tombstone Talks of the Abilene Historical Society. Go from tombstone-to-tombstone at St. Peters Cemetery in Chapman, Kansas, and listen to their tales. Meet at St. Michael’s Parish on Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. for the first tour ride. The cost of admission is $5 and the groups are limited to 30 people per group. “We wanted to try it in Chapman to involve other areas in Dickinson County,” said Historical Society Director Austin Anders. The last tour ride will start at 8 pm and get over at approximately 8:30 pm. St. Michael’s church will be open as well with a pastor there to answer questions or even just talk. The Parish Hall will have some artwork that people can look at as well. People can purchase tickets or get more information by contacting the Heritage Center at 785-263-2681.
“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious, and spooky, they’re all together ooky, the Addams Family.” Become a welcomed guest of the scariest family around, the Addams family. The Lebold mansion is welcoming visitors from 6 to 10 p.m. on Halloween night. the lawn and the first floor will be decorated as such, and don’t forget to meet the ambassador, the Headless Horsemen. It is free of charge for a visit. However, donations will be accepted.
