Halloween
Metro Creative Graphics

This spooky season the city of Abilene is pulling out all the stops for public entertainment. Last weekend there was the opening of the Haunted cowtown walk, which will occur again this upcoming weekend. With the Haunted Cowtown of course is the Halloween Spooktacular being put on by the Abilene Parks and Recreation. There will also be Tombstone talks, where people can learn about their Abilene history by visiting various grave sites at St. Peters Cemetery. The Lebold mansion is having a Halloween celebration of its own for an aptly themed Addams family showing. The Trunk-or-Treat event is hosted by the American Legion Post 39 Riders and will take place at Little Ike Park here in Abilene. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming Halloween events in Abilene to ensure fun in the community.

Free family event Oct. 29

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.