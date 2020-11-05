A May 4 hail storm damaged the roofs on all of the property owned by Memorial Health System.
The Board of Directors met in an emergency meeting by Zoom on Wednesday morning voting 5-0 to divide the required repair between those buildings needing shingles and those that have flat roofs.
Rescue Roofing and local representative Mark Larson were awarded the roofs that require singles: Frontier Estates, Learn and Grow, Village Manor and a rental house.
Ryan Roofing out of Salina was awarded the flat roofs of Abilene Memorial Hospital and the Learn and Grow building.
Ryan Roofing had repaired some of the roofs of Memorial Health and those at Salina Regional Health Center. The company uses an a Duro-Last roof that is custom manufactured to fit the building.
Both companies met before the board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
“I think they are both well qualified,” said Harold Courtois, chief executive officer of Memorial Health.
He said the insurance deductible is $25,000.
The hospital is also a large project with multiple levels and types between the old part and the new hospital.
The flat roof projects could start sooner while the shingle roofs wouldn’t be repaired until spring when the weather warms up.
Courtois said that a claim has been filed with insurance and an adjuster was waiting for the board to select a contractor.
Hail was reported between golf ball size, 1-3/4 inch, up to 2-1/2 inch last May.
Walk-in clinic
The evening clinic is now open from 4 to 6 p.m. as well as 7 to 9 a.m.
“I think the public should be really happy with this extension of hours,” Courtois said. “Hopefully we can capture some of those people that are unable to make it in the morning.”
The number of walk-in visits decreased in March and April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019 there were 2,021 walk-in visitors. This year the number is 1,172.
“Through the rest of the year we are hoping that evening walk-in picks us up a little bit, picking up some people that might be going to urgent care someplace else,” Courtois said.
Visits to Heartland Health Care Clinic are also down at 82.98 percent of pervious years, down 3,442 visits.
“As we go into the cold and flu season we are trying to encourage people to keep their regular visits. If you are diabetic, if you have heart disease, you have to have it under control to get the best defense with any virus that is out there, not just COVID,” said Angie Johnson, chief nurse.
Courtois said that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the county.
“I go to the store and I see half the people without masks and half with,” he said. “Somebody has to get real on this thing.”
On Sunday there were five COVID-19 patients in the hospital. One was released on Monday.
“We’ve had one or two and all of a sudden we have five,” Johnson said.
The hospital board approved of purchasing a third COVID-19 screening device for $31,860.
Courtois pointed out that of the five deaths in the county, all were over the age of 60.
Courtois said he was one of five Kansas hospital CEOs that met with Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan on Oct. 23 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Discussed was vaccine availability in November and a plan for rollout of the vaccine. That would include:
•Health care workers;
•High risk patients with co-morbidities;
•High risk patients;
•All other patients;
“His (Hargan) comment was, he doesn’t expect all of the vaccine to be out and given before probably the middle of next year,” Courtois said. “And that makes sense. It’s going to take time to get it out there.”
Also discussed was the vaccine storage which will require a freezer to -70 degrees.
Visitors
Johnson said the hospital is still allowing one designated visitor to the non-COVID patients unless it is an end of life or comfort care situation.
“We continue to work on (COVID) testing outside of that 1 to 3 p.m.,” she said.
They are looking into moving the testing inside.
Johnson said COVID-19 patients are being treated with remdesivir.
“It is no longer such a tedious process (getting it),” she said. “It is something we can order now with our regular pharmacy orders.”
She said there has been discussion of closing down the north wing of the hospital for COVID patients.
Dr. Bill Short gave a report on the wound care clinic that is now available two days a week.
It has progressed much faster than originally estimated.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.