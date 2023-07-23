Kathy Hageman

The Kansas Press Association has selected longtime Abilene Reflector-Chronicle reporter and former editor Kathy Hageman for the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony is Nov. 2 at which time Hageman will take her place alongside notable Kansas journalists and industry leaders such as William Allen White and former ARC editor and publisher Vivien Sadowski.

 

