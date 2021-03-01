Kathy Hageman has been named editor of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Hageman has been a member of the Reflector-Chronicle staff for the better part of 15 years, beginning in 2000 when she was hired to be news editor. In subsequent years, she has worn a number of different hats at the publication, including lifestyle editor, ad designer, composing room assistant and supervisor and others.
“I am very pleased to have Kathy move into the editor position,” said RC General Manager Kim Maguire. “Her experience and passion for the community and newspaper have meant a lot to the success of the Reflector over the years.”
Hageman and long-time Sports Editor Ron Preston currently make up the editorial staff of the newspaper. Preston already has announced plans to retire this summer. Currently, the RC is seeking another reporter.
A Dickinson County native, Kathy (Worley) Hageman lived in Herington and Abilene while growing up, graduating from Abilene High School.
She received an education degree from Emporia State University and taught high school English for two years before discovering journalism.
“My brother helped me get my first newspaper job as a typesetter and proofreader at the Larned Tiller and Toiler,” Hageman recalled. “Learning to operate phototypesetting equipment back in the day was pretty challenging.”
Soon after joining the staff, a reporter job came open and Hageman thought it looked like fun.
“I asked the Tiller’s publisher Chuck Walton if I could give it a try, he said yes and here I am years later,” she said. (Interesting side note, Walton had been the general manager of the Reflector-Chronicle before purchasing the Larned newspaper.)
Over the years, Hageman has held a number of newspaper jobs around the state, serving as a reporter and later editor of the Osborne County Farmer, editor of the Lincoln Sentinel Republican, the Kansas Senior Times and the Marion County Record. She also was society editor at the Winfield Daily Courier (now the Cowley Courier Traveler) in the 1990s.
During a break from journalism, she was the public relations officer for Winfield Public School.
Hageman and her husband Gary have one son, Erik, who is attending Washburn University School of Law.
As editor of the Reflector-Chronicle, Hageman hopes to add more community news — much of which disappeared as events shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic — and encourages people to consider submitting local news items and photos that tell the story of what’s happening in Abilene and Dickinson County.
“I believe the newspaper needs to be a reflection of the community — good and bad,” she said.
Last year, the RC’s progress edition told the story of many people who had moved away from the Abilene area after high school or college, but were drawn back home by the quality of life here. Hageman is one of those people.
“Abilene is my home and my family’s home and we want the community to be the best it can be,” she said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
