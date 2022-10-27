The Abilene Gun Show is undergoing a comeback early next month after being gone for a couple of years. The Abilene Gun Show will return Nov. 5 from 9 am to 5 pm, and will continue the next day on Nov. 6 from 9 am to 3 pm. The gun show will be hosted by the American Legion Post 1969 and VFW Post 3279 and will take place at Sterhl Hall here in Abilene.

The Abilene Gun Show has been in business since around 1987. The show will include guns, coins, and military surplus items for purchase. Admission is $3 for adults and will be free for children 12 and under. They must be accompanied by an adult. At the show, you will be able to view and ponder various rifles, handguns, and shotguns to find the firearm that suits your needs. There are eight foot tables available for vendors. Of these, 103 out of 105 tables have been sold, with 35 different vendors making an appearance at the show.

 

