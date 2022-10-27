The Abilene Gun Show is undergoing a comeback early next month after being gone for a couple of years. The Abilene Gun Show will return Nov. 5 from 9 am to 5 pm, and will continue the next day on Nov. 6 from 9 am to 3 pm. The gun show will be hosted by the American Legion Post 1969 and VFW Post 3279 and will take place at Sterhl Hall here in Abilene.
The Abilene Gun Show has been in business since around 1987. The show will include guns, coins, and military surplus items for purchase. Admission is $3 for adults and will be free for children 12 and under. They must be accompanied by an adult. At the show, you will be able to view and ponder various rifles, handguns, and shotguns to find the firearm that suits your needs. There are eight foot tables available for vendors. Of these, 103 out of 105 tables have been sold, with 35 different vendors making an appearance at the show.
As with many activities, the COVID-19 pandemic showing up in 2020 put a stop to the Abilene Gun Show.
“So Rip Daniels started the gun show in 1987 and decided he was done with it. He then approached the Legion and the VFW and asked us if we wanted to take over for him, so after a couple of meetings we decided we wanted to move forward with that,” Legion member Megan Armstrong said.
She said she felt it was an honor to host such a classic event.
“We have a few people in our group who enjoyed the gun show and were thrilled to bring it back,” Legion member Chris Armstrong said.
The Armstrongs have done a lot of leg work bringing back one of Abilene’s older traditions.
What plan of action do the Armstrongs take to revive the gun show and make it more relevant to people who don’t know what it is?
Simple word-of-mouth, they said.
“There was already a lot of excitement regarding the gun show coming back, so what we are sort of doing right now is word-of-mouth. You know, get people talking and we have also spoken with other businesses and people, as well as hanging up flyers. I think it also helps to know that you don’t have to be just a firearm owner to come out because they are also collectible coins and military surplus at the show,” Megan Armstrong said.
