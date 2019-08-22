During Service Day last April, Abilene High School students from Wendy Sherbert’s seminar class started a mural at Cedar Street and the entrance to the AHS office. Samantha Geissinger, director of the Arts Council of Dickinson County, said there are plans to finish the guitar and paint another mural on the underpass of 14th Street between AHS and Abilene Middle School. The project is in partnership with the Quality of Life Coalition and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
