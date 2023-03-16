When the Zion Lutheran Church in Latimer turned off the lights and closed the door the day after Christmas 2021, a 72-year institution ended because of a dwindling congregation. That could have marked the end for the little church building, but its place in history was too important to let it fade.
The Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society formed in February 2022 with the mission to keep the legacy of the church alive.
Medal of Honor recipient Father Emil Kapaun served as auxiliary chaplain when the church was in its original location at the Army Air Field outside of Herington during World War II. He served there in a civilian capacity for 18 months in 1943-1944. During his ministry to military men who were heading to war he felt a calling to the chaplaincy.
With permission from his bishop, Kapaun entered the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps on July 12, 1944. After WWII ended, he briefly left the military only to return a little more than a year before the Korean War started.
On the night of Nov. 1, 1950, Kapaun’s unit, the 8th Cavalry Regiment, was attacked. The chaplain anointed the dying and dragged wounded soldiers to safety. Captured once, Father Kapaun escaped when his captors were shot by U.S. soldiers. The battle of Unsan resulted in one of the most devastating U.S. losses of the Koran War.
Offered a chance to retreat to safety, Father Kapaun and an Army Medic, Dr. Clarence Anderson, made the decision to remain and look after the wounded. The following day the group was captured by the Communists.
At age 35, Chaplain Kapaun died in the prisoner of war camp May 23, 1951. However, in the months from his capture to his death, he is credited for saving numerous lives and being an inspiration to the soldiers he ministered to. In fact, his conduct was the basis for the Military Code of Conduct, which service members follow today, said Jo Ellen Whitehair of Abilene, who is a member of the Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society.
One of the POWs who survived the camp, which Kapaun perished in, was part of a committee that worked for then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower to develop the code of conduct.
“The air force had a view and the army had a view, and Mike was on the army side,” Whitehair said. “Mike’s opinion was taken from Father Kapaun’s example — that a man had a better chance of survival if he was true to himself, took care of others, remain true to his God, to his country. The army's opinion won out and then-President Eisenhower signed off on that executive order. To this day, people in the military learn that Military Code of Conduct and it is based on father Kapaun’s example.
Building history
The church was constructed as a series 800 cantonment chapel at the Herington Army Air Field. Beginning in World War I, the army developed a set of standardized building designs to use when creating a camp.
It started with the 600 series and progressed to the 700 series, 800 series, and two modified theater-of-operations series. Only the 700 and 800 series remain today.
Over the decades, the caretakers of the chapel maintained much of its original integrity.
“They even have the engineering drawings of the building,” Whitehair said. “They have the original blueprints. There was a cabinet in the back and you open it up and it said series 800. It's just really cool how this group kept it so much like the original and took great care of it.”
When WWII was over, the airbase was decommissioned, and the Zion Lutheran Church purchased the building.
“It was physically moved three miles by machine and animal in one piece (in 1949),” Whitehair said. “For 72 years, the Lutheran congregation worshiped there, had their services, events. The interesting part about it is that they kept that church building pretty much original to the military chapel, that it started as.”
Bierocks & Bids fundraiser
Although services are no longer held at the church the LLPS hosts events, showcases the history and works to keep the building in pristine condition.
With their sights set on restoring the windows the preservation group will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at the church.
Preorders are being taken until March 25 for homemade bierocks — six for $30 or 12 for $50. People can pick up their orders April 1. Delivery is limited to a 15-mile radius of the church.
On the day of the fundraiser, hot, fresh bierocks will be available for $5 each and people can bid on several silent auction items including a lap quilt, life-size cutout of Travis Kelce, Jerome Tang autographed basketball, a K-State pullover, and several gift certificates from area businesses.
The project they are looking to fund with the proceeds is for the 16-over-16 windows.
“We want to restore those and get those looking real nice but it's gonna be kind of costly,” she said.
They also have plans to restore the trim, siding, repaint the exterior, and restore the front steps.
Preserving, collecting history
The preservation society want to eventually establish a history room. Moving to that goal, Whitehair is collecting information about the church and its congregations over the years.
They are also looking for couples or families of couples who may have been married in the chapel while it was at its original location. In her archival research she has only found one couple, the bride was from Burdick and the groom from Oklahoma.
“I’m hoping to find somebody who would maybe have pictures of the interior of the building with the bride and groom and maybe their attendants that could show what the chapel look like on the base,” she said.
She welcomes any information or photos people may have that shows the church in its early days.
To preorder bierocks call 785-349-2008 or email jackielo791@icloud.com
To learn more about the Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081785253052
To learn more about Chaplain Emil Kapaun, visit https://frkapaun.org/
The LLCPS is one of over 400 funds with the Emporia Community Foundation and anyone wishing to make a direct contribution can do so at https://www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm?fid=2170#top-of-form
