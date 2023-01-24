The first of three reductions of Kansas’ grocery sales tax began Jan. 1. From now until Jan. 1, 2024, the state tax is 4%. According to the bill the state passed in May of last year, the tax will be reduced to zero by 2025. City and county local sales tax is unaffected by the bill, however.
Abilene customers will pay 6.25% on groceries in 2023. The city’s tax is currently 0.75%, and Dickinson County’s tax is 1.5%, confirmed by Marcus Rothchild, county finance director, and Leann Johnson, city finance director.
On the city side, 0.25% of the tax is from the street maintenance sales tax, which will sunset March 31. The city tax will then be 0.50%, decreasing the total to 6% for the rest of 2023.
As such, the bill does not impact the county or city financially, Rothchild and Johnson said.
When the state sales tax decreases to zero in 2025, the sales tax in Abilene could be as low as 2.5% with the current city (excluding the street maintenance sales tax) and county sales tax.
The sales tax before the state bill went into effect in 2022 was 8.75%.
Out of $100, customers in Abilene shoppers currently pay $6.50 in taxes. When the streets maintenance tax sunsets, that number drops to $6.25. The tax out on $100 in 2022 would have been $8.75.
In 2024, the state sales tax will decrease to 2% starting Jan. 1, and go to zero starting Jan. 1 2025. The sales tax previously was at 6%.
The tax on basic grocery items such as dairy, produce and meat; bakery items; bottled water; soft drinks; candy; vending machine snacks; and dietary supplements will decrease with the state’s bill.
The bill does not decrease the tax on items such as prepared foods that are ready to eat or just require reheating; food sold along with eating utensils provided by the seller; liquor and alcoholic drinks; and tobacco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.