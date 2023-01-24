The first of three reductions of Kansas’ grocery sales tax began Jan. 1. From now until Jan. 1, 2024, the state tax is 4%. According to the bill the state passed in May of last year, the tax will be reduced to zero by 2025. City and county local sales tax is unaffected by the bill, however.

Abilene customers will pay 6.25% on groceries in 2023. The city’s tax is currently 0.75%, and Dickinson County’s tax is 1.5%, confirmed by Marcus Rothchild, county finance director, and Leann Johnson, city finance director. 

 

