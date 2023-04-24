Greyhounds from across the U.S. are sleeping in kennels in Abilene this and next week, as the National Greyhound Association’s 2023 Spring Meet begins this week from April 24 to April 28.
Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA, said the meet schooled 140 dogs last week, a slight increase from the 132 dogs the meet schooled in the 2022 fall meet. A little over 100 greyhounds raced in the first round today.
“The fall was about as low as we had, and I thought this (meet) might be less, but it turned out a little bit more,” Gartland said.
Gartland said this year’s meet will be pretty standard with the meet times, nighttime events and meetings.
The Sunflower Stakes Sprint, a stake with higher entry fees and higher awards, will continue this spring meet. The NGA first implemented the stake in the 2022 spring meet. This year’s sprint will have 20 entries.
Gartland said he is looking forward to seeing multiple award winner greyhound CET Dirty Dilly honored at the NGA Hall of Fame awards ceremony. The dog, who is still actively racing, has won 105 races in her career and earned multiple All-American and captain honors through her career.
“It’s always good to see all the folks that come into town that you don’t get to see the rest of the year,” he said. “You talk on the phone quite a bit and emails and whatever, doing business, but when everybody comes to town, it’s good to see the people.”
Spring Meet schedule
9 a.m. – Round 1: All Stakes
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Replay of Round 1 races (NGA Office)
9 a.m. – NGA Board of Directors Meeting
6 p.m – Shannon Henry’s Spring Bash
10 p.m. – Replay of Round 1 races (local TV--Eagle Communications channel 2)
8 a.m. – NGA Board of Director’s meeting
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Replay of Round 1 races (NGA Office)
11 a.m. – AGC Board Meeting
1 p.m. – NGA Business Meeting (Greyhound Hall of Fame)
2:30 p.m. – Hall of Fame Board of Director’s meeting (Greyhound Hall of Fame)
6:30 p.m. – Spring Meet Gathering at The Hitching Post
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Replay of Round 1 races (NGA Office)
9 a.m. – Finals: All Stakes
6:30 p.m. – Hall Of Fame Party and Awards Ceremony
10 p.m. – Replay of Final races (local TV—Eagle Communications channel 2 )
9:00 a.m. – Racing Auction and Brood Stock Auction (Greyhound Hall of Fame)
