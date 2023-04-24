National Greyhound Association 2023 Spring Meet is April 24 to April 28

The National Greyhound Association’s 2023 Spring Meet is April 24 to April 28.

 Ed Boice

Greyhounds from across the U.S. are sleeping in kennels in Abilene this and next week, as the National Greyhound Association’s 2023 Spring Meet begins this week from April 24 to April 28. 

Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA, said the meet schooled 140 dogs last week, a slight increase from the 132 dogs the meet schooled in the 2022 fall meet. A little over 100 greyhounds raced in the first round today.

 

