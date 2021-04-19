“The old grey hound ain’t what she used to be” may be the adapted theme song of this spring’s National Greyhound Association track stakes.
On Monday, 133 greyhounds toured the 5/16 mile oval at the NGA’s racetrack west of Abilene, kicking off what is undoubtedly the smallest number of dogs ever entered in the annual NGA sponsored spring event with 36 first-round races.
In 1992 there were 865 racing greyhounds that competed in 156 first-round races that fall. That year there were 7,689 litters and over 39,000 registered greyhounds. There were also 57 racetracks and the amount wagered was $3.4 billion. In 2019 litters dropped to 960 and just 6,822 greyhounds were registered with NGA.
Shannon Henry, who has 19 greyhounds entered in the spring meet, has seen similar drops in numbers at her farm in Abilene.
At one time there were 425 greyhounds on the farm and today there are 125.
“There’s just nowhere to run,” she said. “With Kansas not going through, it really hurt everybody. I don’t think Dickinson County understands the money that was brought in by this business.”
Last fall Henry had four main stake winners.
Henry said she doesn’t know what to expect this spring.
“I think we have nice dogs. We’ll see,” she said.
Track closures
With the closing of seven racetracks in Florida in 2020, the number of racetracks in the future is questionable, said Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA which has been in Abilene since 1945.
Southland Greyhound Park in West Memphis, Ark., the highest paying racetrack in the way of greyhound purses, will close at the end of 2022.
Still, the tradition of greyhound racing continues this week in Abilene despite fewer greyhounds.
All is not gloom and doom.
The two greyhound tracks in West Virginia, Wheeling Downs and Tri-State, have seen an increase in wagering and purses since the Florida track closed.
Also, while the Florida Legislature approved a bill to end pari-mutual wagering on live greyhound racing, wagering on other greyhound races through simulcasting is allowed.
Summer racing has also started in Dubuque, Iowa.
“There are some rumblings about Texas running some sort of meet,” Gartland said. “They have money to run and they have to spend it on purses somehow.”
He said Wheeling and Tri-State seem to be on solid ground.
“Wheeling and Tri-State combined will do almost three times as much (wagering) in the first quarter of this year as they did in all of 2019,” Gartland said.
That increase in wagering is attributed to simulcast wagering at off-track locations which once carried the signal of the Florida racetracks.
Kansas
When the Kansas Legislature approved a measure to allow slot machines at the racetracks which would also boost purses, track operators said it didn’t allow the racetracks enough income to stay afloat at Wichita Greyhound Park and The Woodlands in Kansas City. Both closed in 2009. Legislation to correct the approved bill have not been successful.
Dickinson County, once known as the Greyhound Capital of the World while raising more greyhounds per capita, has also lost a lot of farms.
“Several farms have closed altogether,” Gartland said. “Many farms have reduced their operations and those reductions or closures result in less economic spending in Dickinson County. You can see that some greyhound farms have been sold, completely torn down and they aren’t greyhound farms anymore. Others are in the process.”
When the Kansas Legislature discussed a sports wagering bill this session, it brought back the possibility of racing returning to Wichita Greyhound Park.
“Greyhounds got thrown into it in good ways and bad ways,” Gartland said. “We were up there (in Topeka) one day fighting for a bill, the next day fighting against a bill, depending on how it was written.”
Gartland said all those bills stalled.
“They can’t seem to agree on any of them,” he said.
Gartland said there is still an outside chance a track could reopen in Kansas. If a track opened in Kansas in January 2022, there might be enough greyhounds available, he said.
“Because of the reduction of farms and the closing of some farms, there is going to be a real shortage of racing greyhounds and adoption greyhounds in particular over the next year or so,” Gartland said.
There is a market for those still breeding and training greyhounds in Dickinson County.
“There are still some people kicking, people trying,” Gartland said.
Henry is one of those breeders/trainers that is hoping for a couple more years of greyhound racing.
“I’m holding out for some hope,” Henry said. “Next year is going to tell us a lot. It’s not what you want to do but what you can afford.”
Will there be greyhounds racing in Abilene next fall?
“If I had to say right now, there will be a fall meet,” Gartland predicted. “But I have been wrong before.”
The racing finals will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the NGA track and the auction will start at 9 a.m. Friday at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
Awards
The All-America Team and the NGA’s Rural Rube Award and Flashy Sir Awards will be presented starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
JS Flamin Ace, a greyhound raised and trained by Henry, is the captain of the All-American Team for the second straight year and the winner of the Rural Rube Award as the fastest sprinter in the national. Henry sold Ace to Garth Brooks and Lester Raines in the NGA’s Auction.
Flying Zulu owned by Vince Berland of Abilene is the winner of the Flashy Sir Award for the best distance greyhound last year. Zulu is also a member of the All-America Team. Three other members of the All-America Team, Air Ace, World Ruler and Chillaxification, were raised and trained in Abilene.
