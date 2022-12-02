The Abilene Greyhound Hall of Fame, 407 S. Buckeye Ave., has moved its A.T. Cowperthwaite Art Gallery to the opposite part of the building, painted the room where the gallery was and designated it as an event center. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, the public is invited to view the space, visit with Santa and register for door prizes, which includes a $50 gift certificate to West Plaza’s Country Mart.

Kathryn Lounsbury, facility manager, said the goal is to increase donations to the museum. They have rented the space out in the past, but they would have to move the art exhibit out, then after the event move it back.

 

