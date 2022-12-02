The Abilene Greyhound Hall of Fame, 407 S. Buckeye Ave., has moved its A.T. Cowperthwaite Art Gallery to the opposite part of the building, painted the room where the gallery was and designated it as an event center. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, the public is invited to view the space, visit with Santa and register for door prizes, which includes a $50 gift certificate to West Plaza’s Country Mart.
Kathryn Lounsbury, facility manager, said the goal is to increase donations to the museum. They have rented the space out in the past, but they would have to move the art exhibit out, then after the event move it back.
“We decided it needed to be a dedicated space,” Lounsbury said.
Because the Greyhound Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization, they cannot charge a fee. Lounsbury said they will ask for a minimum $300 a day donation. The donation includes the use of tables and chairs, the kitchenette, cordless microphones and a screen and projector.
“About four years ago, someone donated funds to have all that equipment updated,” she said.
At past events, the space seated 125 to 130 people for a sit-down dinner, and the auditorium has set up 220 chairs in an auditorium style.
“We can put the accordion curtain back and it can accommodate up to 130 people,” she said.
Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, works with groups who look for space to meet in the city. She said is pleased Abilene has another venue choice.
“The Greyhound Hall of Fame meeting room is a great facility,” Weeks said. “It has audio visual, great sound, the stage is wonderful. We are really fortunate they are willing to open it up and allow more groups to use the space. It is a great addition to Abilene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.