The Greyhound Hall of Fame has added a new four-footed greeter.
Director Kathy Lounsbury said Max — a five-year-old retired racing greyhound adopted from local breeder Julie Ward — joined fellow retiree Ginger at the hall of fame about four months ago.
Ginger needed a companion of her own kind, anyway, according to Lounsbury.
“Greyhounds are pack animals,” she said. “They’ve been with other dogs from the day they were born. So they don’t do well as only children. And Ginger’s getting older and she needed company.”
Lounsbury said the dogs are helpful to hall of fame visitors, providing a living, breathing example of everything that is on display there.
“We have a lot of people that are curious about the history of greyhounds,” she said. “A lot of people adopting greyhounds and wanting to adopt greyhounds that have never seen a greyhound before. Even some of the locals have never seen a greyhound. Is it’s interesting for everyone. For little kids — they love to pet a dog. They can’t read what the adults can read. It gives us a chance to offer something to everybody … Who doesn’t want to pet a dog?”
The dogs enjoy attention from children and adults alike.
“It’s nice to have a champion here, but my preference is a champion greeter,” Lounsbury said. “These guys are both champion greeters.”
Sometimes, the hall of fame draws visitors who are just there to pet the dogs, according to Lounsbury.
Now these visitors have two to choose from.
In his younger days, the newest addition was a champion racer, she said.
“He won a couple of important races,” Lounsbury said. “A stake race out of West Virginia. He retired back to the farm in the summer.”
Retired dogs such as Max and Ginger are almost always adopted out, she said.
At the end of their racing careers, greyhounds often “go back to the farm for breeding and eventually go out for adoption,” Lounsbury said. “But they all go for adoption, unless there is a medical issue that they can’t be adopted — which is really rare.”
Greyhounds that are up for adoption have become scarce, according to Lounsbury.
“With so many tracks closing, there’s not that many being bred,” she said. “So there aren’t that many available for adoption. You have to go through an adoption group and fill out an application. We don’t have an adoption group right here in Abilene.”
The nearest greyhound adoption group is in the Kansas City area, Lounsbury said.
The National Greyhound Association has a list of adoption groups on its website, she said.
While Lounsbury said she often receives phone calls asking if the hall of fame’s greyhounds are up for adoption, Max and Ginger have found their forever homes at the museum.
“They do make excellent pets,” Lounsbury said.
The hall of fame is open to visitors.
“The museum is just an interesting experience for everybody,” Lounsbury said. “There’s some interactives for the kids, there’s a section on breed history, there’s a section on how (greyhounds are) raised on a farm, a section on greyhound racing, a place to sit down and watch some old races back there. So there’s just something for everybody.”
