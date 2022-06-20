Last week, the Heart of America Greyhound Gathering drew greyhound lovers from all over the United States gathered in Abilene for an annual fundraiser and education event.
Friday morning, participants stood outside the National Greyhound Hall of Fame in Abilene, waving signs expressing their love for Abilene and proclaiming where they were from.
People honked and waved at the group as they drove by the Hall of Fame on Buckeye Avenue.
Marie Gaspari traveled all the way from Reno, Nevada to take part in the gathering after being requested to attend by the President of the Southern California branch of the Greyhound Association.
“I have five greyhounds of my own,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to come and maybe learn a little bit more about the breed and a little bit more about the organization and about the racing and come see Abilene.”
Gaspari said the gathering had been informative so far. She had the chance to talk with breeders and trainers.
“I think the thing that surprises me the most is how the dogs are treated,” she said. “These (dogs) aren’t kept in little bitty pens. The runs that they have are better than most people’s yards for their house pets. They do a great job of caring for the animals that they own. I come from a cattle ranch and my dad always said, ‘you know, if we misuse the land and mistreat the cattle, then we’re not going to have anything to sell — we’re going to cut our own throats.’ I truly think that greyhound people don’t deserve the rap that they’re getting — and the racing. I mean, I get it — people have issues about gambling. I live in a gambling state. But I don’t think they deserve the rap they’re getting.”
Gaspari said she was enjoying her time in Kansas.
“It’s a beautiful little town,” she said. “I’m impressed with the houses — the houses are so cute! I mean, we don’t have things like that in Reno.”
Stephen King of Nixa, Missouri, who is both a greyhound fancier and a fan of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, was among those waving signs.
“We have five (greyhounds) of our own and we love to come to this community,” King said. “Especially the home of Ike as well as the Greyhound Hall of Fame. I like President Eisenhower and what he did, yes. But we’re here for the dogs. This is a fundraising event that’s held once a year and we love coming here to support the community. And a lot of these dogs were born and raised to race and now they’re adopted out to greyhound lovers like myself. It’s fun to be here.”
President of Greyhound Pets of America Kansas T.J. Beader said the event had gone well post-COVID-19.
It is an annual get-together, but the sign-waving that took place Friday morning was a new addition.
“This is our first year of doing this,” she said of Friday morning’s event. “We want to show some love back to Abilene and the residents here, because we come from literally all over the country.”
Beader referred to Abilene as “the greyhound capital” of the world.
“The community’s always been so nice to us,” she said. “And (the gathering has) been going on for years — probably two decades or more.”
Beader helps facilitate greyhound adoptions of retired racers from farms in Abilene.
Over three days last week, a get-together at Sterl Hall, tours of greyhound farms, an auction and education from world-renowned greyhound experts and a local veterinarian took place. Participants had access to greyhound breeders and trainers for questions. Many participants brought their adopted greyhounds with them to the gathering.
“We come here for education, enjoyment, spend time with the greyhounds and spend time with the people in Abilene,” Beader said.
She said the group planned on returning next year.
We just want to show Abilene how much we appreciate them for the greyhounds,” Beader said. “Every greyhound literally in the country — I’d say at least 90, 95 percent of them — have roots somehow in this city — in the town of Abilene. And we think so much of them. They’re so gracious to us. They open their arms to us. There’s no way that we could ever replace that and we love bringing greyhounds in here — bringing them back to where they started.”
“They do this greyhound gathering every year,” Hall of Fame Director Kathy Lounsbury said. “They have an auction and then part of the proceeds go to the Hall of Fame. And it’s just a fun time.”
