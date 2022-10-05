Greyhounds fill the shelters around the National Greyhound Association as the NGA Fall Meet approaches. The meet is Oct. 10-14. Round one of the races is Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and the finals are Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. said Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA.

The meets schooled 132 dogs this week, Gartland said. Between 100 and 132 dogs will make round one. The 2022 NGA Spring Meet schooled 96 dogs.

 

