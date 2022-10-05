Greyhounds fill the shelters around the National Greyhound Association as the NGA Fall Meet approaches. The meet is Oct. 10-14. Round one of the races is Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and the finals are Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. said Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA.
The meets schooled 132 dogs this week, Gartland said. Between 100 and 132 dogs will make round one. The 2022 NGA Spring Meet schooled 96 dogs.
Gartland said he is most excited to see the outcome of the special stake, which the NGA first implemented in the 2022 NGA Spring Meet. The special stake, which the NGA has renamed to the Abilene Shootout, is an additional stake with a different prize pool. The majority of the pool is from entry fees that are increased with small contribution from the NGA.
“It was something we never tried, and it was a first. We thought I was pretty successful with the 26 dogs we had last year,” Gartland said.
The stake currently has 36 dogs entered, an increase from 26 in the spring meet. If all 36 entries make the stakes, the prize is $42,000, Gartland said. The winner of the shootout will win around $13,000 this year.
Dogs born between the months of February and August in 2021 are eligible for the Abilene Shootout.
Looking at the schedule, the pre-schooling happened Oct. 3. Draws for round one for all stakes are 2 p.m. Oct. 7.
Round one of the races will then start off the meet Monday morning at 9 a.m.
For Oct. 11, replay of the races will be playing in the NGA office from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Replays will also play on local television on channel two by Eagles Communications at 10 p.m. The draws for finals will be at 1 p.m. Shannon Henry’s Fall Bash will be at 6:30 p.m.
On Oct. 12, the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. replays will begin again. Meetings will occur the entire day.
On Oct. 13, the finals will be at 9 a.m. Later that day, the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the finals races will be on local television on channel two by Eagles Communications at 10 p.m.
The last day, Oct. 14, will be the Racing and Brooding Auction at 9 a.m.
The fall meet has been running since the 1960s, Gartland said.
