Ken and Darlene Biehle said their goodbyes to Abilene on Saturday.
The Greyhound breeders that have been making the trip to Abilene from Thorndale, Texas, twice a year for the National Greyhound Association’s spring and fall meets for over 30 years said this would be their last.
With greyhound racetracks closing and breeders downsizing, the Biehles are among the many that are getting out of the greyhound business.
“I sold my last dog. I don’t have any at home in the pens,” Biehle said. “It’s over.”
And while the Biehles may not return, NGA officials were pleased with the outcome of this spring’s races and auction and said there will be a fall meet in October.
At breakfast Saturday morning at Joe Snuffy’s, the news of the Biehles goodbyes brought a tear to the eye of their server.
“She said, ‘You have been here since I was 15.’ She said,‘I was pregnant with all three of my kids when you would come in,” Ken Biehle said. “She had to take pictures with us this morning.”
Biehle said he and Darlene enjoyed their many trips to Abilene.
“I know probably as many people here as I do in Thorndale,” he remarked. “Just tell everybody, I just appreciate everything from the hotels, the people at the restaurants, the hardware store, the tire people,” he said. “The Chevrolet place has taken care of me.”
Track stakes
With only 133 greyhounds entered in the spring meet, 60 sold for $496,750.
The top greyhound, Turbo Gardner, was purchased for $40,000 by Michael Orlandi from Ed Gardner and Norm Rader.
Turbo Gardner won the Senior Six Final in a time of 30.19 seconds.
Locally, David Strong and Kurt Phillips sold KD’s Amy for $38,000 to Darren Henry. Amy won the Senior Five Final in a time of 30.20 seconds.
“It was much better then we thought it was going to be, considering,” said NGA Executive Director Jim Gartland of the meet.
“It was better then some expected,” echoed NGA President Julie Ward-Veal of Abilene.
Future
Ward-Veal said, despite the seven tracks in Florida closing last year and the closing of Southland Greyhound Park in West Memphis, Ark. looming, she is continuing to raise, train and race greyhounds.
“There still is an interest in our industry and our animals,” she said. “I will continue even if this becomes a hobby. It’s about the sport in the end. Those are the people we need that understand that this is a sport and want to keep it a sport.”
Her Wayne Ward Kennel runs at Southland and at Wheeling Downs in West Virginia.
“I don’t have the numbers I used to. I closed down two farms here locally,” she said.
Gartland said plans are to include track greyhounds in the fall meet auction and positively expand the races.
Selling graded track dogs has been successful in the past, just not often.
“We are going to have an open class for older dogs that don’t make the age requirements,” he said.
The NGA spring and fall meet track stakes are for younger greyhounds that have not had an official race at a parimutual racetrack.
Tim Horan is the retired editor of the Reflector-Chronicle. Visit the Reflector-Chronicle at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.