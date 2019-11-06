Who doesn’t love Dr. Seuss stories?
Those sing-songy rhymes you could almost sing.
In fact, that’s what happens in the Abilene High School production of “Seussical.”
Danette Whiteley, AHS music teacher, said the entire show is all rhyme and song almost like an opera, but it’s based on characters and language straight out of Dr. Seuss books.
Whiteley is directing the family musical to be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Abilene High School.
“Seussical” takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss where we visit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, JoJo and the Whos of Whoville.
Horton finds Whoville on a speck of dust, but none of the other characters believe him. While they put him on trial for insanity, Horton tries desperately to guard Whoville and the egg Mayzie the lazy bird has abandoned.
“ ‘Seussical’ is one of my favorite musicals,” Whiteley said. “It has so many nuggets of ‘good stuff’ … from relationship building, loyalty, social behavior, acceptance and, of course, the use of imagination. ‘Seussical’ teaches us the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.”
Whiteley said she thinks Dr. Seuss reminds us of the things that childhood and society are sometimes missing, a chance to use our minds for play and to develop creativity without relying on technology.
“All of the characters and songs are bold, fun and full of life,” she said.
Whiteley said she tries to find shows to match the students she anticipates will try out. For this production, she has 28 high schoolers, 13 middle schoolers and three stage assistant/managers.
Tickets for the show cost $8 for all ages and can be purchased at the door or the AHS office.
Contact Jean Bowers at reporter2@abilene-rc.com.
