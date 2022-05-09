Last week, sign ups for the Great Plains Theatre’s Summertime Fun Summer Camp ended. After a month of sign-ups, the 40 spots were completely filled, doubling the usual number of children the summer camp attracts. Since the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane, the theatre has seen a growth in children attending its programs and performances.
“With my position of artistic and education director, I’ve made it a point to include youth into as much as possible. In the past, we have never had as much youth inclusion as we’ve had now,” said Mitchell Aiello, artistic and education director for the theatre. “I believe now, especially in 2022 because in 2021 we were coming out of a lot of the pandemic, I’m overjoyed we have youth inclusion in all of our productions, so there’s always a youth member in this theatre for 12 months of the year.”
The seeds were planted for the growth during the pandemic itself, Aiello said. To continue to offer activities for children, Aiello began organizing events outdoors to keep the children safe while still providing activities.
“I really do think that was the start of the new wave of education programming here. I think people said ‘oh, we can go do these things.’ I continued that into 2021. This year we’re getting back to (being) just here at the theatre to really bring it into the theatre world more than anything.”
Aiello said the 2021 summer camp sign-ups filled all 40 spots as well, but it did not fill up as quickly as this year. Before the pandemic, 15 children at most would be signed up for the day camp. For 2021 and 2022, around 40 children were enrolled. The sign ups last year filled to 40 children gradually over a couple months. This year, 40 children signed up within a few weeks.
“To fill up so quickly is an amazing feature to help us going forward in how many activities can we offer for the youth of the community over the summer,” Aiello said.
Aiello also attribute the growth to how the theatre has appealed to “all personalities and interests.” Basically, he and the staff allow participating children to explore roles outside of acting in the summer camp, such as being a stagehand and prop creation.
Allowing children to practice roles outside of acting transitioned to participation in performances, such as Madagascar. Aiello said he had eight children approach him during the beginning of auditions about being a part of the musical outside of acting.
“You don’t have to be Tom Hanks. You don’t have to be Meryl Streep. The amount of jobs that go into it, you can still make a living but in different aspects that (children) maybe didn’t realize before,” he said.
The growth of the summercamp has also funneled into a growth in children participating in performances. For the theatre’s 2021 performance of “The Music Man,” around 15 children auditioned for roles. For this year’s performance of “Matilda The Musical,” over 45 children auditioned.
“Kids will be honest, so if they had fun, they’re going to want to come back and do that,” Aiello said.
Another reason for the higher audition numbers, Aiello said, is the high volume of events this summer. The high volume allows people who want to be involved to have plenty of opportunities and those with busy summer schedules to plan accordingly.
“I think with all those opportunities, I think it was very clear this year that, yes there are a lot of opportunities, but that was very exciting. People were chomping at the bit. People wanted to get involved. People wanted to get that ball rolling,” Aiello said. “And with summer, I know everyone takes family vacations, and you’ve got church camp, you’ve got band camp and you’ve all these things to do that you kind of have to look at your summer as a whole as a parent. Sometimes where summer camp lands is not going to fit, but the next youth show at the end of summer does fit.”
The summer camp not only has been giving children a plethora of performance opportunities, but also growing the theatre’s dedicated base of children. Aiello gave a specific example of one of their student directors who became dedicated to doing theatre after attending summer camp and grew “so much” in the past two years.
“Everything started with her doing summer camp. She came, I think she was in early middle school, did summer camp and didn’t know what to expect. (She) had never done anything theatre before, but showed up, tried some new things, and then that led to her auditioning for a show. Then it was a small role. Then she was auditioning for another show. Then she’s auditioning in a show but also student directing the show and learning about even more aspects of what goes into making that show possible,” Aiello said. “All that began, all of that process of growth, with a summer camp.”
For next year, Aiello said the theatre will be adding more spots in the summer camp for next year and adding more roles for children in next year’s plays. The theatre already increased the number of roles in plays this year. With more children auditioning then roles available and the interest growing though, Aiello, Director of Operations Becky Dibben, part-time employees, interns and volunteers rest of the theatre staff will keep providing opportunities.
“In future years, we are looking at what we get and what we can give to these kids in the way of more positions being available, more positions being available and including that into our calendar year,” Aiello said.
