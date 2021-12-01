Great Plains Theatre is proud to announce that it has received an exceptional grant for the youth programming at the theatre from Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation. GPT is overjoyed and beyond thankful for this financial assistance from Hank and the Foundation to assist in all youth programming and the youth academy at GPT, according to Artistic/Education Director Mitchell Aiello. The theatre received a grant for $25,000 this November. Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation have granted $176,031.50 in financial support to the GPT Youth Academy (Plain Great Players) and all youth programming over the years.
The theater and the people connected to it are thrilled to announce that this money will help them continue to grow their programming for area youth It will enable them to grant more scholarships for kids, provide them materials to perform, opportunities to grow, and space and resources to create, among other things. Aiello hopes it will help them excel in 2022 with double the amount of youth programming at the theatre.
Next year, there will be two PGP Youth Academy shows and two Live Literature productions. There will also be extracurriculars for regional youth members.
Scheduling for next year includes:
Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr. - February 2022
The Ugly Duckling - March 2022
Wonderland High - August 2022
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery - September 2022
Summertime Fun Activities
4-H Performing Arts Day
All of these are sponsored by Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation. People are encouraged to keep their eyes open for more information on these productions and activities by following GPT on social media and at www.greatplainstheatre.com.
“We are beyond grateful for the support of Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation towards all youth activities,” Aiello said. “These kids are our future. We raise, inspire, guide, mentor, teach, and advise in all artistic areas to assist them in becoming the best they can be and to help them accomplish all that they are capable of. This financial support is outstanding and I cannot wait to be able to continue growing from all we were able to accomplish this past year. With the program growing triple in size since I began in the position of Artistic/Education Director, and the exceptional quality increasing with more youth talent from all over, GPT will be able to use these funds to supply opportunities for all the youth and continue to grow. Thank you so much!”
