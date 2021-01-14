Great Plains Theatre announced its 27th season and a brand new logo.
“We were disappointed when we weren’t able to bring you our Blockbuster Season last year, so we’re calling this our Season of Reprise and bringing it back. You’ll notice that the first four shows of this season are the same shows that we would have done last year, and the last one is a fresh Christmas tale,” said a press release.
The 2021 season starts with “Godspell” May 21 through 30. “Grease” is slated for June 11 through 27. “The Music Man” will follow on July 9 through 25.
The final two main stage performances will be “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Aug. 13 through 22. “Elf: The Musical” wraps up the season from Dec. 3 to 19.
Season ticket holders in 2020 are covered for the 2021 season. Ticket holders should call to reserve dates and select seats.
For those who didn’t have a season ticket for 2020 and want season tickets this year, the Early Bird special is on right now.
Early Bird Season Tickets are $150 for five shows and are available until Jan. 22. Beginning Jan. 23, a season ticket will be $160 for 5 shows.
“We are hopeful for 2021 to be a season of recovery and regrowth for GPT.
For this to happen, we need your financial support as well as your presence this year more than in years past,” according to GPT.
The theater is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, which means that all donations are tax-deductible.
