“Frozen Jr” brings Disney magic to Abilene in the largest youth production ever at Great Plains Theatre.
Great Plains Theatre will host the Plain Great Players, including kids ages 5-18 from all over the Central Kansas region, in sharing the iconic Disney tale of the ice queen in Frozen Jr.
“Frozen Jr” is based on the 2013 blockbuster Disney film and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Artistic/Education Director Mitchell Aiello said he is thrilled to be breaking records of youth inclusion in the arts at GPT.
“Having over 60 kids on and back stage for this production is the kind of positive, safe outlet that many need now more than ever,” he said. “Our Plain Great Players Youth Academy has been working for over three months to create this live theatrical masterpiece. We all know Frozen with Elsa, Anna and the rest of the goofy characters. However, seeing them and being a part of their story told live and in person is a memory you will want to be a part of.
“I strive each day to bring excellent youth opportunities to those under 18 in the Central Kansas region,” he said. “We have kids from four different school districts that all get to meet, create, play and learn in a safe and encouraging environment. This show has everything that you love from the movie and more. There are new songs, dances, and characters. Frozen Jr. is a spectacle. I promise that you will experience all sorts of magic in our theatre when you come to see this show. Our kids truly are little professionals and I am beyond proud of all they have and can accomplish. These kids are our future. You will be in awe of what they can do and create as their talents shine brighter than ever before. We need art. We need magic. We need love. We need live theatre.”
Tickets are on sale now at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263-4574. All COVID-19 restrictions are being followed including mandatory masks, social distancing, small audiences/limited gathering numbers, and temperature checks. Contact the office with any questions. Limited seating is available.
