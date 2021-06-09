Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, Kenickie and the gang are together once more as the iconic musical, Grease, opens Friday night at Great Plains Theatre in Abilene.
The show will be performed live and in person June 11-13, 16 - 20 and 23 - 27. Performance times for Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The theatre is located at 215 N Campbell St., in Abilene.
GPT Artistic/Education Director Mitchell Aiello said he is overjoyed to be bringing this iconic movie live to the GPT stage.
“Grease is going to be the most fun you have had at the theatre ever. Our show brings together a group of talented out-of-town, professional actors that have voices, personalities and acting chops that are absolutely breath-taking,” Aiello said.
“Never having done Grease on the GPT Main Stage creates an amazing opportunity for our community to feel like they are part of something special. The live show pays tribute to the classic film with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John with a live experience spin,” he added.
Grease is the second show of GPT’s 27th Main Stage Season of Reprise at the theatre. It is a rollicking musical that is both an homage to the idealism of the 1950s and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious.
At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster, Danny, and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy. The two had a secret romance during the summer, but now back in the context of school, peer-pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated.
The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance, through such hit songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “We Go Together,” and “You’re the One That I Want.”
Aiello said the show is so full of joy and energy that audience members will be compelled to sing along.
People often use entertainment as a means of escape and this show offers that opportunity, the director said.
“If you are looking for a night out, a date night, or simply some professional entertainment of exceptional quality, then look no further,” Aiello said.
“This show is guaranteed to have you dancing in your seat, smiling from ear to ear and singing these fun songs for the rest of the summer,” he added.
Tickets are on sale now at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263-4574. COVID-19 safety protocols still are being followed so limited seating is available. Contact the office with any questions.
