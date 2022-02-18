The Dickinson County Commissioners have presented $12,000 to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to help offset the costs of marketing and advertising for tourism-generating Festivals and Events within Dickinson County. The Community Foundation will be collecting applications and disbursing these dollars in the form of grants. The cycle will remain open until funds are exhausted.
Who may apply? Any organization or group organizing a Festival or Event in Dickinson County does not have to be a nonprofit to apply. Applications are online at www.communityfoundation.us click on the Apply for a Grant. “This is something new for us, it’s very exciting that we have this opportunity in Dickinson County, and we are pleased that the County administration trusts us to do the due diligence to administer their grant dollars,” said Executive Director of the Community Foundation, Elizabeth Weese.
The requirements and restrictions for the grants can be found on the Foundation’s website.
For more information about the Community Foundation or the Festival and Events grant, please call 785.263.1862 or email us at info@communityfoundation.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.