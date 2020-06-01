Small businesses in Dickinson County can now apply for a Driving Dickinson County Small Business Retention and Relief Grant.
Dickinson County Economic Development (DKEDC) has partnered with the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tri County Area Chamber of Commerce to build community support through donations for the grants.
Businesses must have 50 employees or less as of March 1 and must have applied for other funding sources as well. Grant requests for no more than $500 will be acceptable beginning at 8 a.m. on June 1 through noon on June 12. There will be a limited number of $500 grants available. Awards will be announced on June 15.
Please download the application at www.dkedc.com/covid-19-resources, email adminasst@dkedc.com for an emailed form, or call (785) 200-3518 or (785) 280-1173 for more information.
