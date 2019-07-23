The Community Foundation of Dickinson County presented a grant check in the amount of $10,000 to the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad Association to help repair railroad tracks damaged by recent flooding.
“With all the damage done to the railroad tracks from the recent flooding, the Community Foundation felt that we needed to be proactive in granting. The monies are needed now, to do the repairs,” said foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “This money will provide them with a good start on the rebuild, though I know they need and will gladly accept additional donations.”
Donations for the repair of the railroad tracks may be sent to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County earmarked for the railroad to P.O. Box 735. One can donate online at www.communityfoundation.us.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, call 263-1863, visit the website at www.communityfoundation.us, or stop by 418 NW Third.
