A $50,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Pathways grant was awarded to assist in funding phase two of the Iron Horse Trail Project.
“This is the final connecting piece,” said Ross Boelling, president and general manager of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. “We received one grant that will cover the construction from Brady Street to Jeep Road and we received a third-phase grant, which covers from Enterprise to the west side of the Smoky Hill River bridge. This grant that we just received will connect from Jeep Road to the Smoky Hill River — that will complete the trail.”
Phase one of the trail was funded through a $35,568 grant from the Sunflower Foundation and phase three received nearly $50,000 from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and a 20% match from the Dickinson County Community Foundation.
The foundation also matched the BCBS grant providing nearly $39,000 in matching funds.
“We are ecstatic that the Iron Horse Trail is a recipient of the Pathway grant,” said Elizabeth Weese, foundation director.
The grants are earmarked for projects that promote healthy lifestyles, which the trail will do by providing a safe place for people to walk.
The trail project has been several years in the making. In 2019, the foundation participated in the Kansas Community Philanthropy Innovators Network. Members of the committee discussed economic development philanthropy ideas and identified downtown revitalization as a priority.
“Then 2020 happened,” Weese said. “We pivoted to looking for something we could work on that would hopefully spur on some kind of economic development. The trail came to the forefront.”
To date, the portion of phase one between Brady and Campbell streets in finished, Boelling said.
“We are waiting on our dirt contractor to get freed up so we can get started on the rest of it,” he said. “We were delayed a little bit because we did a property survey of all our property between Abilene and the Smoky Hill bridge, then we went into winter and the contractor got tied up.”
The grant funds for phase two will cover grading the base of the trail and putting the base and top rock in and getting it smoothed out and ready to walk on.
When the trail is finished, the Dickinson County Trail Conservancy will take over its maintenance.
