Reynolds and Boelling celebrate in front of the Iron Horse Trail

Scott Reynolds with the Iron Horse Trail, left, and Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad President and General Manager Ross Boelling, right, pose in front of the Iron Horse trail to celebrate the $50,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Pathways grant.

 Courtesy Photo

A $50,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Pathways grant was awarded to assist in funding phase two of the Iron Horse Trail Project.

“This is the final connecting piece,” said Ross Boelling, president and general manager of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. “We received one grant that will cover the construction from Brady Street to Jeep Road and we received a third-phase grant, which covers from Enterprise to the west side of the Smoky Hill River bridge. This grant that we just received will connect from Jeep Road to the Smoky Hill River — that will complete the trail.”

 

