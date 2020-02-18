The Community Foundation presented a $51,830 grant to Home, Health and Hospice of Dickinson County. Presenting the check is Executive Director, Elizabeth Weese, and Board President, Mark Wilson.
This grant is made possible by a designated endowed fund held at the Foundation created from an estate gift from Orban and Shirley Haas.
“It is amazing to know that this wonderful organization will be receiving monies into perpetuity because of the generosity and forethought of the Haas’,” Weese said. “Establishing endowed funds with the Foundation guarantees longevity in giving and support.”
This past year, the Foundation granted over one million dollars to area nonprofits and students attending institutes of higher learning. For more information about the Community Foundation, call (785) 263.1863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.