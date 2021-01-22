The Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Inc. announces that the Spring 2021 and the Herington Legacy Grant Cycles are now opened.
This funding opportunity is for programs and projects in the areas of arts and culture, civic improvements/affairs, community development, education, the environment, health and human services and youth in Dickinson County.
“The foundation has $70,000 available to grant,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “You must be a Dickinson County non-profit or have a fiscal agent if your club or organization does not hold a non-profit status. Our grant applications are completed online.”
To review the eligibility requirement visit the website www.communityfoundation.us.
The application deadline to apply for grants is March 7.
