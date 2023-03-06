Vernon Wranosky’s green thumb is evident

Vernon Wranosky’s green thumb is evident in the plants he grows and cares for in his room at Village Manor. His lifetime of experience with plants will come in handy as he oversees the planning and planting of vegetable, shade flowers and fruit trees as part of a project made possible with a grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and the Quality of Life Coalition.

 Gail Parsons

Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Quality of Life Coalition were on hand Feb. 28 to award Memorial Health System a $20,000 grant for the development of a vegetable garden at Village Manor.

The funds are part of the larger BCBS Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant QOL had received. The pathway the garden project falls under is one that encourages healthy eating opportunities, said Vicki Gieber, Quality of Life executive director. 

 

