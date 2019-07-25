Renowned Kansas City graffiti artist Whitney Kerr III, left, and Chase Hunter from Vanndale, Ark., work on an “Abilene” mural on the back of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle building next to Little Ike Park. The mural highlights Abilene’s rich history. Kerr was brought to Abilene by Patti O’Malley to paint a mural at Cedar House. One is also planned for the Abilene Printing Building and Last Chance Graphics.
