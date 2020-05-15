AHS news
Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

Erik Graefe was named this morning as Abilene High School’s boys basketball coach.

Graefe has spent the past six seasons as the Cowboys junior varsity coach. Prior to that he was at Abilene Middle School with the eighth grade boys program.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

