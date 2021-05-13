With a year and a quarter of high school completed in the pandemic, the class of 2021 will finally get their chance to cross the stage for graduation.
Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith shared what the graduation on Sunday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. will look like for seniors and visitors.
“It should look almost exactly like it looked in 2019,” Smith said. “The biggest difference that anybody would see is that we are asking all the participants to wear a mask.”
While graduating students will be allowed to remove their mask when crossing the stage, all other participants are asked to keep masks on throughout the ceremony.
For the graduation ceremony, the school allows each senior to have eight reserved seats and first-come-first-served seating in the upper balcony sections. A stark difference from last year when students were only allowed four guests.
“We believe that we can put together the traditional full gym ceremony as long as everyone stays masked up,” Smith said.
The graduation ceremony starts with the senior singers coming out to do a song and then Dr. Smith will give his remarks. After his speech, National Honor Society President Alyvia Johnson will give her oration, which leads into the student recognitions. The recognitions include the 2021 valedictorians and all those who completed a program pathway.
After the recognitions, the Rose Ceremony will begin with seniors gifting their mothers a rose. Last year, the school set up the roses in the hallway, so graduates could grab one before meeting their families outside after the recessional.
“So, it’s a time of thanks that the graduates can thank their parents for their support that will be embedded in the ceremony this year,” Smith said.
With the roses given out to tearing up mothers, the seniors will wait for their name to be called and to receive their diploma. During this period, the school does ask visitors to keep the celebrations to a simple round-of-applause out of respect for the ceremony.
With the graduates waiting intently for their time to walk, their principal shares a piece of advice for the 2021 seniors.
“For these seniors if you can get through a year and a quarter of high school during a pandemic, you can get through anything,” Smith said. “Look at this and tell yourself there is nothing you can’t do and just remember the lessons that occurred through this and use them to become a better person throughout your life.”
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
