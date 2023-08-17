Great Plains Theatre, amidst its 29th Main Stage Season titled "Discovering the Magic," is poised to bring a youth production. "The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical,” is a spellbinding musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's acclaimed novel, is set to ignite the stage with thrilling escapades and a mythological tapestry, said Mitchell Aiello artistic and education director.
Directed by Mitchell Aiello and graced with the choreography of Melissa Ford and musical direction by Kimberly Aiello, "The Lightning Thief" marks an amazing addition to the season, Aiello said. Collaboratively, this creative team crafts an experience that promises to leave audiences of all ages on the edge of their seats.
"With this production, we are taking what you think you know about youth theatre to new heights and soaring stupendously,” Aiello said. “This show has massive special effects, kids creating monsters and becoming creatures, and music that is stunning to listen to. I truly believe that there is something for everyone of any age in this musical.”
The narrative embarks on the journey of Percy Jackson, a half-blood child of a Greek deity. He is falsely accused of stealing Zeus's master lightning bolt, and has to prove his innocence. The protagonist embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery to find the real thief and come to terms with the father who abandoned him all with the fate of the gods hanging in the balance.
“I promise that the students working on this production will blow you away with the talent they possess. Watching them create every day is absolutely inspiring,” Aiello said. “Our story is about imperfections, making decision, and choosing our own destiny. This message is what every student needs to hear right now as school is beginning. Be who you are and make the decision to bring goodness into the world with you.”
From Aug. 17 to 20, the mythical realms will come alive on stage. The times are as follows:
– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 7 p.m.
– Saturday and Sunday Matinees: 2 p.m.
Director/Assistant Choreographer - Mitchell Aiello
Choreographer/Assistant Director - Melissa Ford
Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben
Music Director - Kimberly Aiello
Lighting Design - Mitchell Aiello
Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations
Technical Operator - Lexi Tyler
Assistant Stage Manager - Sagen Immel
Technical Assistants - Tyse Wendlandt, Vayda Saltkill
Percy Jackson - Warren Campbell
Annabeth - Scarlett Randolph
Luke/Ares - Jacobi Robinson
Mr. Brunner/Chiron/The Dead - Lane Sharp
Sally/Echo - Tabor Geering
Mr. D/Farmer - Jaxyn Summers
Charon/Half-Blood/Student/Squirrel - Margaret Campbell
Silena/Echo - Emma Horsfall
Katie/The Dead - Alejandra Guillen
Auntie Em/Student - Clarissa Radabaugh
The Oracle/Statue - Jaycie Mohr
Mrs. Dodds/Statue - Rachael Kamhi
Hades/Student - Kenlie Delay
Gabe/The Dead - George Campbell
Thalia/Half-Blood - Kylah Amos
Poseidon - Hadley Friedli
Passenger 1/The Dead - Madison Murnahan
Passenger 2/The Dead/Statue - Piper Immel
Train Conductor/Statue - Colt Demars
Echidna/Half-Blood/The Dead - Payton Hanback
Newscaster/Echo - Claire Cormack
Bianca/Student - Lana Geering
