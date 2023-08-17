GPT’s ’The Lightning Thief’ actors

In the top row from left to right are Grover (played by Haylie Olson), Percy Jackson (played by Warren Campbell), Annabeth (played by Scarlett Randolph). In the bottom row from left to right are Luke (played by Jacobi Robinson) and Clarisse (played by Sophia Weltha).

 Photo Courtesy of Great Plains Theatre

Great Plains Theatre, amidst its 29th Main Stage Season titled "Discovering the Magic," is poised to bring a youth production. "The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical,” is a spellbinding musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's acclaimed novel, is set to ignite the stage with thrilling escapades and a mythological tapestry, said Mitchell Aiello artistic and education director.

Directed by Mitchell Aiello and graced with the choreography of Melissa Ford and musical direction by Kimberly Aiello, "The Lightning Thief" marks an amazing addition to the season, Aiello said. Collaboratively, this creative team crafts an experience that promises to leave audiences of all ages on the edge of their seats.

 

