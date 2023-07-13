Great Plains Theatre is bringing the musical comedy "Nunsense" to the stage as part of its 29th Main Stage Season Discovering the Magic. Opening Friday, July 14, this positive and hysterical production promises to deliver an evening filled with laughter and entertainment, said Mitchell Aiello, director and choreographer of the show.
"Looking for a good laugh? Hoping for some classic musical theatre entertainment and an escape for the evening? Then Nunsense has everything you need,” Aiello said.
He continued, “To be frank, they are some of the absolute funniest performers I have ever worked with. This show is filled with hysterical bits and energy galore. The performers are unafraid to show you the silly side of nuns. Get ready to smile from ear to ear. You might even need to bring tissues. Not from crying of sadness, but of crying from laughing too hard. I love watching this group tell this outrageous story.”
"Nunsense" tells the story of the Little Sisters of Hoboken who find themselves in a precarious financial situation after their cook Sister Julia accidentally poisons 52 of the sisters. In need of funds for the burials, the nuns decide to put on a variety show in the school auditorium.
Audiences will meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, a novice with dreams of becoming a ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
"Whether you are religious or not, young or old, there is something for everyone in this silly show,” Aiello said. “Our six nuns on stage have the energy, passion, and voices of 60 nuns that are not to be missed.”
Audiences can enjoy in-person live performances of "Nunsense" on the following dates:
— July 14-16, 19-23, and 26-30
— Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.
— Wednesday and Sunday shows at 2 p.m.
— Saturday shows have times at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale at www.greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at 785-263-4574. Limited seating is available, so theater enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats early. The Great Plains Theatre is located at 215 N Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
For more information about “Nunsense” and the upcoming season, visit www.greatplainstheatre.com or contact the theater office directly.
