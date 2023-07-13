Main characters of Great Plains Theatre’s production of ‘Nunsense’

The main characters of Great Plains Theatre’s production of “Nunsense” from left to right: Becca Worthington as Sister Mary Leo, Cali Hill as Sister Mary Hubert, Janna Linae as Sister Mary Amnesia, Mary Pochatko as Sister Mary Regina, and Melissa Ford as Sister Mary Robert Anne.

 Courtesy Photo

Great Plains Theatre is bringing the musical comedy "Nunsense" to the stage as part of its 29th Main Stage Season Discovering the Magic. Opening Friday, July 14, this positive and hysterical production promises to deliver an evening filled with laughter and entertainment, said Mitchell Aiello, director and choreographer of the show.

"Looking for a good laugh? Hoping for some classic musical theatre entertainment and an escape for the evening? Then Nunsense has everything you need,” Aiello said.

 

