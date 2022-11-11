Just a few weeks ago, when the Baskerville: Sherlock Holmes Mystery performance ended, Great Plains Theatre announced its 29th season of performances. Coming in 2023, shows include their main stage productions, Plain Great Players Youth Academy Productions, and their Live Literature Shows. Tickets for these shows are available to purchase, according to Mitchell Aiello, Artistic & Education Director at Great Plains Theatre
“Just last week we put our season tickets on sale, which are for the five main stage shows that are coming next year,” he said.
The 29th season will sport the tagline: Discover the Magic, but don’t take that too literally.
“We are using the tagline Discover the Magic with our 29th season not because the shows all have something magical in them, they aren’t all magician-type shows. Some of them are real human-type pieces, but more so to discover the magic of live theatre,” Aiello said.
In the last couple of years, the Great Plains Theatre has seen success and positive reviews on its live performances.
“We keep hearing as people start coming to the shows, or coming back to the theatre in-person, we keep hearing from our patrons, Oh I didn’t even know this was here, or Oh I didn’t even know that you produced something of this quality,” Aiello said.
He also stated that over the past year they have received positive reviews saying things such as “this show should be a sellout,” or “Great Plains Theatre consistently puts on great entertainment here in Abilene.”
Those who work with the theatre want people to come to discover the magic they have to offer.
“We work with kids in almost all of these shows, there are kids and youth members of Abilene and the surrounding communities that are involved with them, as well as local adults that are used in all different roles in all of the different shows that we have going on, we also have professional actors that are bringing their talent here to Abilene as well,” Aiello said.
He believes that their audiences, sponsors, and donors are impressed with the quality of talent that they bring in.
The first show to start the new season will be the first of their Plain Great Players Youth Academy productions. This youth production is for ages 5 to 18, for anyone who wants to audition for a role in their production of Disney’s “Camp Rock the Musical.”
The show is based on the original movies that are on Disney+ with the Jonas Brothers, and Demi Levato.
“They took the two movies and combined them to make a musical version. Combing the two Disney Channel original movies is bound to fire up the stage with hit songs and sensational dances. It’s camp vs. camp in this story of summer camp rivalry, and power that is sure to end in an ultimate music showdown,” Aiello said.
The show will be playing from Feb, 10 to Feb. 19 with eight performances that the actors will rehearse a little throughout November and December, but increase in January to get ready to perform for an actual audience.
The next show in the line-up of the season will be their first Live Literature Production with the story of “Pinnochio”. The show is a musical number based on the famous Disney story.
“This live literature series is targeted at audiences from pre-school through fifth grade. The retelling of this iconic story is told by the blue fairy, as she leads us on a magical journey with an old toymaker, an inspirational cricket, a trickster, and the most famous puppet. As he is turned into a real boy, he is taught lessons of respecting others, telling the truth, and being good to make his dreams come true,” Aiello said.
The cast is small in this Live Literature Series, but the impact of this series is what makes the show a worthwhile watch, according to Aiello.
“What we hope to accomplish with this Live Literature Series is that it is a perfect field trip opportunity for all of our schools to come and see, this past year we did “The Ugly Duckling”, and we sold out of our school performances. I’m super excited that this year we can almost double the number of performances,” Aiello said.
He said the show is perfect because it touches on the mandates of being good, truthful, and respectful. It also displays positive behavior in friendships that applies to anyone that may be a little more older or mature than their peers. “Pinnochio” will play from March 1 through March 11.
The next show that will kick off their summer season will be the first main stage show of the season with the production of “the Wedding Singer.”
The show is based on the Adam Sandler classic where he plays the role of a broken-hearted wedding singer. “Travel back in time to the ‘80s when a professional wedding singer also has his own love complications, based on the hit movie, get ready to pump up the hair and pump up the jams in this romantic comedy. Some of the same people who worked on the movie also worked on the musical version. They added really fun ‘80s-vibed music in the show, it’s going to be a blast,” Aiello said.
The 29th season is not limited to these shows. The full list of shows, show times and more information about season tickets can be found at www.greatplainstheatre.com online.
