The Plains Theatre announced that the main stage summer shows of the 26th season, “The Music Man”, set to run July 10 – 26 and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” set to run Aug. 21 – Sept. 6, have been postponed.
“This was an extremely difficult decision. After thorough deliberation and discussions with the government, local health officials, and Actor’s Equity Association, we must abide by all regulations mandated during these uncertain times,” said a press release. “The safety, health, and comfortability of our community, staff, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, we now plan to adjust the rest of our 26th blockbuster season following the changing guidelines as they are stated.
“At Great Plains Theatre, live theatre and entertainment are our passions. We plan on doing everything to keep our patrons safe, informed, and entertained during these difficult times. This, too, shall pass. We are cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we will be sharing the magic of live theatre and more very soon”.
