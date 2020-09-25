Great Plains Theatre announced the postponement of the fall main stage of the 26th season “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”
It was scheduled for October.
“This was an extremely difficult decision,” GPT said in a statement. “After thorough deliberation and discussions with the government, local health officials and Actor’s Equity Association, we must abide by all regulations mandated during these uncertain times. The safety, health and conformability of our community, staff and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, we have now adjusted the end of our 26th blockbuster season and have prepared solutions for our 27th season coming in 2021.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” set to run Dec. 4 to 20, will still be presented at the end of the year, it was reported.
