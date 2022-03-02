The Ugly Duckling is a magnificent live adaptation of the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen. This 45-minute production is sure to take you on a journey of hope and friendship while addressing topics of diversity and growth with bright colors, silly characters, thrilling adventures, and important lessons to be learned. As part of the Great Plains Theatre’s Live Literature series, this show is perfect for Preschool-5th grade students and all who enjoy positively heartwarming tales of friendship, love, and teamwork.
Show Dates and Times:
In Person show dates:
Saturday, March 5 & 12 - 11:00am & 2:00pm
Sunday, March 6 - 2:00pm
Tickets are on sale NOW at www.greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263 - 4574. Contact the office with any questions. - 215 N Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas 67410
Production team:
Director/Choreographer - Mitchell Aiello
Costume Designer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben
Theatre Associate/Stage Manager - Ethan Badders
Office/Production Assistants - Dighton Tokoi & Kimberly Camacho
Technical Design - Mitchell Aiello
Accompaniment & Music - Katie Comley & Brayden Krikke
Cast:
Zelda - Tara Dulohery
Timothy - Trevor Pratt
Chance - Hannah Knox
Hortense - Scarlett Randolph
Hunter - Talon Penry
About the show:
The Ugly Duckling is based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen and is perfect for young audiences! Follow the heartwarming and comic adventures of Zelda the swan, who thinks she’s a duck when she’s not. Unwanted by the duck family who hatched her egg, Zelda leaves their pond to try to find a place for herself in the world. She meets the beautiful and stately Hortense, Queen of the Swans, who takes a mysterious liking to her, Timothy the Turkey, the clumsiest, wackiest bird in the forest, who wants to be anything but a turkey; and a cunning hunter, whose favorite pastime is eating birds. A gentle song to Zelda about the way “Seasons come, seasons go; nothing stays the same, you know” reassures her that she won’t have to stay alone forever. But while she does see the change in her surroundings, Zelda doesn’t see how she is changing, too. Through charming and beautiful songs, comedic dances, and exciting adventures, children and audiences are taken on an odyssey of hope and friendship where growth is to be prized, not feared. As Zelda learns more about the world, she learns more about herself, and by the end of the play she is truly proud to be who she really is.
Notes and Additions from Artistic/Education Director:
The Artistic/Education Director, Mitchell Aiello, is honored and thrilled to continue the growth of our Live Literature (Theatre for Young Audiences) program with this silly and fun show. Finding an artistic and entertaining way to teach our students valuable lessons is more important now than ever. He states, “Bringing art to our region is essential. Finding a way to expose and create that art all while teaching valuable life lessons is an opportunity not to be missed. The Ugly Duckling teaches lessons of anti-bullying, diversity, self-acceptance, growth, friendship, and teamwork. This show is a chance to share these lessons with our students and kids making a strong impact through characters brought to life from a classic piece of children’s literature. Zelda shows us that change can be good, and we must love and take care of ourselves and each other. As GPT moves forward, I hope to continue bringing artistic, educational experiences such as this to the young audiences and patrons at our theatre. Consider helping GPT out by coming to see the show or making a donation. Any support will ensure that we are able to keep inspiring our community through art, entertainment, memories, and positivity. I hope that you can join us for this educational, silly, and fun show and support the arts in this community!”
